(Update1) Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found



Ichikawa Ennosuke

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke, 47, was found in a dazed state at the home he shared with his parents in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday. His parents, also found at the scene, were both confirmed dead on the day.

His mother, 75, was confirmed dead at the scene, and his father, kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro IV, 76, was found unconscious but was later confirmed dead at a hospital, according to Meguro Police Station.

Ennosuke was conscious when he was sent to a hospital.

According to a senior police official, Ennosuke’s manager visited the actor’s home, found the three and placed an emergency call saying, “I came to pick up Ennosuke and found him half conscious.”

According to investigators, Ennosuke was found in his room in the basement, and a suicide-like note was found nearby. His parents were found on the second floor, lying on their backs.

Also known for TV roles

Born in 1975, Ennosuke made his first stage appearance at the age of 7 as Ichikawa Kamejiro II and assumed the Ennosuke IV name in 2012. He is one of the most popular actors in the kabuki world and is also active in TV dramas.

Ennosuke was performing at the Meijiza theater in Tokyo as the main cast member of this month’s program. Thursday’s matinee was canceled.

His father Danshiro had been away from the stage in recent years due to poor health.

Some weekly magazines had reported on Ennosuke’s alleged harassment of actors and theater personnel.