Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Addiction

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s parents were found to have died of psychotropic drug addiction, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.



Ichikawa Ennosuke

Ennosuke, 47, was found in a dazed state at his home in Meguro Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday, while his mother, 75, and father, Kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro IV, 76, were found lying in the living room on the second floor. Both were confirmed dead. A police autopcy confirmed the cause of death.

Ennosuke was transported to the hospital in a dazed state, and was discharged on Friday. Police are planning to question him after he recovers.