No Body Found near Chopper Disappearance Site as Reported

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Self-Defense Force members search for missing helicopeter crew members in mall boats on Irabu Island, Miyako, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

MIYAKOJIMA, Okinawa (Jiji Press) — The Ground Self-Defense Force and others continued their search Sunday for the 10 people aboard a GSDF helicopter that disappeared Thursday near Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture.

On Saturday evening, the GSDF received a report from a local resident that a human-like object was floating. GSDF members then visually confirmed the floating object and reported it to local firefighting authorities and the Japan Coast Guard.

However, no body or clues to the missing people were found after a coast guard helicopter searched the sea surface from later on Saturday and the GSDF and others also searched the surrounding areas on Sunday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, the GSDF helicopter went missing during a flight around the island 10 minutes after takeoff. Among the 10 people on board was Lt. Gen. Yuichi Sakamoto, head of the GSDF’s Eighth Division.

The helicopter is believed to have experienced a sudden problem, as it was in normal communication with air traffic control until shortly before it disappeared from radar.

The GSDF and others have increased the number of personnel searching from land for floating objects and debris to about 380. A Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel is conducting a sonar search for the chopper, which is believed to have sunk into the sea.