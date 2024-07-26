Record-Breaking Rainfall in Yamagata, Akita Prefectures; 1 Reported Dead, 3 Missing
14:51 JST, July 26, 2024
Record rainfall hit Yamagata and Akita prefectures on Thursday and Friday, leaving one person dead and three missing.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 9 a.m. on Friday, new records for maximum precipitation in a 24-hour period were set in seven locations, including Shinjo, Yamagata Prefecture, with 389 millimeters.
The body of an elderly man who was believed to have been carried away by the waters was found near the Omono River in Akita on Friday morning. Police are confirming his identity, believing him to be an 86-year-old man from the city.
On Thursday night in Shinjo, a police car was washed away near a bridge over the Nitta River, a tributary of the Mogami River. Police have also lost contact with two officers who were dispatched to a scene after receiving an emergency call Thursday night reporting a car that had been carried away and come to a stop off the road.
In Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, a man in his 60s who had been working on a road was reported missing in a landslide on Thursday morning.
The most serious evacuation advisory, “Emergency Safety Measures,” was issued to about 35,000 households comprising 75,000 people in both prefectures.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
-
3 Climbers Die On Mt. Fuji Within 2 Days Of Opening; Japan Police, Guides Urge Climbers To Prepare Well, Make Wise Decisions
-
New Mt. Fuji Rules Reduce ‘Bullet Climbers’ by 90％; Access to Japan’s Iconic Peak Limited from Yamanashi Pref. Side
-
Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes
-
Tokaido Shinkansen Trains Suspended Between Hamamatsu and Nagoya Due to Accident; Resuming Services Expected Noon at Earliest
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Aviation Fuel Shortage Causes Problems at Regional Airports; Growing Demand, Lack of Workers to Transport
- Prices of over 10,000 Food and Beverage Items to Rise This Year; Figure is down from over 30,000 Last Year
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery