From GSDF website

A GSDF UH-60JA helicopter

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter disappeared from the radar around Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the GSDF, 10 people were on board the UH-60 helicopter.

The Defense Ministry is investigating the situation, believing that the helicopter may have crashed.