Ishiba Commutes from Official Residence to PM’s Office for the First Time; Will Also Maintain Residence in House of Representatives Members’ Dormitory in Akasaka

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Prime Minister’s Official Residence in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday made his first commute to the Prime Minister’s Office since moving into the Prime Minister’s Official Residence. By moving closer to where he now works, leaving the dormitory residence for House of Representatives members in Akasaka, Tokyo, where he lived for many years and to which he has strong attachments, Ishiba has put himself in position to manage any crisis or respond to any situation that might arise.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Ishiba left the Official Residence on foot and entered his office next door, smiling at the reporters calling out to him.

Repairs to the Prime Minister’s Official Residence were completed at the end of last year, and Ishiba moved there from his residence in Akasaka on Jan. 12, about three months after assuming his post. The Official Residence has the advantage of facilitating quick responses in times of crisis, as well as providing a security system for the prime minister. Previous Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also lived there.

Ishiba, however, likes the convenience of the dormitory residence in Akasaka, and has been seen on numerous occasions in the dining room eating alone or reading a book. He has not vacated his residence in Akasaka and returned there on Tuesday night. It is likely that he will continue to periodically move back and forth between the Official Residence and his dormitory residence.