Ishiba Commutes from Official Residence to PM’s Office for the First Time; Will Also Maintain Residence in House of Representatives Members’ Dormitory in Akasaka
14:06 JST, January 15, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday made his first commute to the Prime Minister’s Office since moving into the Prime Minister’s Official Residence. By moving closer to where he now works, leaving the dormitory residence for House of Representatives members in Akasaka, Tokyo, where he lived for many years and to which he has strong attachments, Ishiba has put himself in position to manage any crisis or respond to any situation that might arise.
At around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Ishiba left the Official Residence on foot and entered his office next door, smiling at the reporters calling out to him.
Repairs to the Prime Minister’s Official Residence were completed at the end of last year, and Ishiba moved there from his residence in Akasaka on Jan. 12, about three months after assuming his post. The Official Residence has the advantage of facilitating quick responses in times of crisis, as well as providing a security system for the prime minister. Previous Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also lived there.
Ishiba, however, likes the convenience of the dormitory residence in Akasaka, and has been seen on numerous occasions in the dining room eating alone or reading a book. He has not vacated his residence in Akasaka and returned there on Tuesday night. It is likely that he will continue to periodically move back and forth between the Official Residence and his dormitory residence.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
China Conducts Naval Blockade Exercise in Miyako Strait; CCG Ships Near Senkaku Islands Given Stronger Weapons
-
Trump Discussed China-Taiwan Situation in Meeting with Abe’s Widow, Described Calling For Immediate End to War in Zelenskyy Talks
-
New Developments Seen in China’s Maritime Expansion; Japanese Govt Official Urges Calm, Stout Response
-
Poll: Over 70％ in U.S. Support Japan Strengthening Defense Capabilities
-
U.S. Steel, Nippon Steel File 2 Lawsuits after Biden Blocks $14.9 Billion Deal
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Prehistoric Stone Tool Cut Out of Coral Reef and Taken Away in Kyushu island; Artifact was Believed to Have Been Dropped in Sea During Prehistoric Jomon Period
- Record 320 School Staff Punished for Sex Offenses in Japan
- New Year’s Ceremony Held at Imperial Palace (UPDATE 1)
- Central Tokyo Observes 1st Snow of Season; 25 Days Earlier than Last Winter
- Tire of Landing Gear of JAL Plane Goes Flat at Haneda; No Injuries Reported, but Runway Closed 25 Minutes