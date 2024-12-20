Trump Wrote ‘Peace’ on Book He Offered to Ishiba; Believed to Indicate Resolve to End Ukraine, Gaza Wars
10:20 JST, December 20, 2024
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wrote the word “peace” along with his signature on a book he offered to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, it has been learned.
The book was given to Akie Abe, the widow of late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, when she was invited to meet Trump and his wife Melania at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday. The book is a collection of photos of the incoming president, according to sources close to Ishiba.
At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Ishiba has received the book through Akie Abe, but did not give further details.
Trump has insisted that he will end Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the Gaza war immediately after he is sworn in as U.S. president next month. The “peace” written on the book is believed to indicate his resolve to bring peace in the two wars.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan PM Ishiba Says Corporate, Group Donations ‘Not Inappropriate’; Interpellations Start at Lower House
-
Japan’s LDP Proposes Third-Party Panel to Monitor Use of Political Funds; Draft Does Not Mention Banning Corporate Donations
-
Japan to Support Its Companies Expanding into Africa; Creating Initiative to Act as Bridge with Local Start-ups
-
SDF Seeking Ways to Distinguish Proper Guidance and Harassment; Leaders Hope to Create Common Understanding of What Is Appropriate Instruction
-
Tourists’ Consumption Tax Exemption To Take New Form; Refunds When Departing To Replace Waivers When Buying
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
- JETRO Draws up Guidelines for ‘Wagyu’ Labeling in U.S.
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)
- Christmas TV Movies Are in Their Taylor Swift Era, with Two Swift-inspired Films Airing This Year