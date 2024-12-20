Trump Wrote ‘Peace’ on Book He Offered to Ishiba; Believed to Indicate Resolve to End Ukraine, Gaza Wars

From Melania Trump’s X account

From left, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Akie Abe and Melania Trump pose for a photo at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wrote the word “peace” along with his signature on a book he offered to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, it has been learned.

The book was given to Akie Abe, the widow of late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, when she was invited to meet Trump and his wife Melania at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday. The book is a collection of photos of the incoming president, according to sources close to Ishiba.

At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Ishiba has received the book through Akie Abe, but did not give further details.

Trump has insisted that he will end Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the Gaza war immediately after he is sworn in as U.S. president next month. The “peace” written on the book is believed to indicate his resolve to bring peace in the two wars.