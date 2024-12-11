Japan, U.S., Philippines Officials Discuss South China Sea Situation; Nations Agree to Deepen Maritime Cooperation
13:30 JST, December 11, 2024
Japanese, U.S. and Philippine officials, with China in mind, reaffirmed their opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the South China Sea during their first maritime dialogue meeting on Tuesday. They also agreed to deepen cooperation in the maritime field among their three countries.
The meeting, held in Tokyo, was attended by Ryo Nakamura, director general of the Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department of Japan’s Foreign Ministry, Mira Rapp-Hooper, senior director of the U.S. National Security Council, and Teresa Lazaro, undersecretary of the Philippine government’s Department of Foreign Affairs. At the meeting, Nakamura called for continued close cooperation to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.
Japan and the United States expressed their support for the Philippines’ position of seeking to peacefully resolve disputes in the South China Sea.
A second round of talks will be held in the Philippines next year.
