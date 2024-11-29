Japan’s Leader Says Support for UNRWA to Continue; Ishiba Meets with Organization’s Health Director in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Akihiro Seita

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday has said that Japan intends to continue its support for the U.N. agency assisting Palestinian refugees in the Middle East.

Ishiba expressed his support during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office with Akihiro Seita, the director of health at the Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Seita received this year’s Yomiuri International Cooperation Prize for his contribution to health care support in the Middle East.

Seita informed Ishiba about his award and said, “An unprecedented humanitarian crisis continues in Gaza, and there is still no sign of a ceasefire.”