Japan Prime Minister Eager to Build Relations with Trump, Pledges to Speed Revision of Political Funds Control Law

Masamine Kawaguchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his willingness to build a relationship with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a press conference held in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

Ishiba also said he will speed up revision of the Political Funds Control Law in an effort to restore the public’s trust in politics.

Japan explored the possibility of Ishiba meeting with Trump during Ishiba’s current trip abroad, but ultimately it did not come to pass. Trump will take office in January.

Regarding relations with the president-elect, Ishiba said: “I will not take the approach of squaring off with him. I will try to gain his understanding by explaining that our cooperation will benefit both countries’ national interests.”

As to his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, Ishiba said, “We were in the right ballpark.”

“We will frequently communicate and interact [with China] at all levels to reduce issues and concerns,” he said.

With regard to political reform, Ishiba said, “Necessary legal steps will be made within the year regarding the Political Funds Control Law.

“I have instructed the [LDP] party to discuss the matter from square one, including the possible abolition” of funds for political activities are currently provided to member lawmakers. “I’d like to reach an early conclusion [in the discussions.”

Ishiba has completed his tour of South America, which included attendance at summit talks for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru and for the Group of 20 major countries in Brazil.