Japan Prime Minister Eager to Build Relations with Trump, Pledges to Speed Revision of Political Funds Control Law
15:32 JST, November 20, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed his willingness to build a relationship with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at a press conference held in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.
Ishiba also said he will speed up revision of the Political Funds Control Law in an effort to restore the public’s trust in politics.
Japan explored the possibility of Ishiba meeting with Trump during Ishiba’s current trip abroad, but ultimately it did not come to pass. Trump will take office in January.
Regarding relations with the president-elect, Ishiba said: “I will not take the approach of squaring off with him. I will try to gain his understanding by explaining that our cooperation will benefit both countries’ national interests.”
As to his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, Ishiba said, “We were in the right ballpark.”
“We will frequently communicate and interact [with China] at all levels to reduce issues and concerns,” he said.
With regard to political reform, Ishiba said, “Necessary legal steps will be made within the year regarding the Political Funds Control Law.
“I have instructed the [LDP] party to discuss the matter from square one, including the possible abolition” of funds for political activities are currently provided to member lawmakers. “I’d like to reach an early conclusion [in the discussions.”
Ishiba has completed his tour of South America, which included attendance at summit talks for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru and for the Group of 20 major countries in Brazil.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Election: Komeito Leader Keiichi Ishii Fails to Win Seat in Election; Party to Be Forced to Restructure Administration (Update 1)
-
Japan’s Special Diet Session likely to Open Nov. 11; Politicians Will Vote to Select Prime Minister
-
Shigeru Ishiba Retains Post as Japanese Prime Minister; Wins Runoff Against Head of Largest Opposition Party
-
Japan Election: Japan’s Ruling Bloc Could Seek Broader Coalition Amid Turmoil; CDPJ Hoping to Trigger Change of Government
-
Japan Election: CDPJ Eyes Bringing Together Anti-LDP Forces; Differences with DPFP, JIP Could Be Obstacles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Streaming Services Boost Anime Popularity Overseas; Former ‘Geeky’ Interest More Beloved Among Gen Z than 3 Major U.S. Sports
- G20 Sees Soft Landing for Global Economy; Leaders Pledge to Resist Protectionism as Trump Calls for Imported Goods Flat Tariff
- Chinese Rights Lawyer’s Wife Seeks Support in Japan; Sophie Luo Calls for Beijing to Free Ding Jiaxi, Xu Zhiyong
- Malaysia Growing in Popularity as Destination for Studying Abroad; British-style Education Available at Low Cost
- ‘Women Over 30 Would Have Uteruses Removed’; Remarks of CPJ Leader, Novelist Naoki Hyakuta Get Wide Attention