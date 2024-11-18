Japan, Peru Agree to Strengthen Cooperation on Security, Key Minerals; MSDF to Work More Closely with Peru Navy

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, shakes hands with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte in Lima on Sunday.

LIMA — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte agreed on Sunday to strengthen cooperation on both security and the procurement of key minerals.

“Peru is an important partner for Japan, including in terms of economic security,” Ishiba said at the meeting. Boluarte said Peru wants to strengthen bilateral relations with Japan.

Japan and Peru issued a joint statement the same day that says they “have decided to further deepen and dynamize the bilateral strategic partnership with a shared long-term vision.” It adds that the two nations reaffirmed “the importance of cooperation to build and strengthen resilient and reliable supply chains for critical goods, including critical minerals.”

Peru, the world’s second-largest producer of copper, is rich in mineral resources.

Along with the talks, Japan and Peru adopted a roadmap for cooperation in various fields. In defense and security cooperation, they agreed to facilitate interoperability between the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Peruvian Navy.

On Sunday evening, Ishiba arrived at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro on a government aircraft. On Monday, he will attend the summit of the Group of 20 major economies, which will take place Monday and Tuesday.