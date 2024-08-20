Foreign Minister Kamikawa, Defense Minister Kihara Agree with Indian Prime Minister Modi on Security Cooperation

Courtesy of the Foreign Ministry

From left: Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold talks in New Delhi on Monday.

NEW DELHI — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi and agreed on enhancing security cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting that lasted about one hour, Kamikawa said, “The two countries are responsible for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the international community.”

Kihara said, “It is important to make progress in such fields as joint drills and technological cooperation.”

Modi mentioned the defense and semiconductor industries and said that he wants to further strengthen partnership with Japan.

Japan and India plan to hold a two-plus-two meeting of foreign and defense ministers on Tuesday and discuss measures for enhancing the bilateral cooperation.