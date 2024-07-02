Japan’s National Tax Revenues Expected to Hit Record ¥72 trillion Last Fiscal Year; Renewing Record for 4th Consecutive Year
14:44 JST, July 2, 2024
National tax revenues for the fiscal 2023 general account are expected to have totaled approximately ¥72.1 trillion, a record high for the fourth consecutive year, according to government officials.
Contributing to the strong forecast is an increase in corporate and other tax revenues on the heels of robust corporate earnings.
It will be the second consecutive year for combined tax revenues to exceed ¥70 trillion, after fiscal 2022 when the total was ¥71.1374 trillion.
The Finance Ministry will release the results soon.
The ministry at the beginning of July announces total tax revenues for each fiscal year up to May. The announcement includes tax revenues from corporations, whose fiscal year ends in March.
As of last November, the ministry had been forecasting ¥69.611 trillion in total tax revenues for fiscal year 2023.
Of the three core taxes — income tax, consumption tax and corporate tax — the most recent forecast for corporate tax revenue is significantly higher than initially expected due to strong earnings growth driven by the depreciation of the yen and rising prices. The forecast for income tax revenue remained high, reflecting widespread wage hikes.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race
-
Record 56 Candidates Run in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Showdown Between Renho, Koike Expected
-
Bill Enacted to Create Japanese Version of DBS
-
Koike Keeps Distance From LDP in Tokyo Gubernatorial Election; Campaign Shaping Up to Be Two-Horse Race Against Renho
-
Japan Prime Minister Stresses Diplomatic Achievements at G7; Domestic Issues Grow Increasingly Difficult to Handle
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Selection of Next Keidanren Chair to Kick into High Gear; Field Could Be Winnowed by Strength of Candidates’ Firms
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Keidanren Chair Talks Criteria for His Successor, Tackling Worker Shortage
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times