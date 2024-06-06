Lower House Passes Bill to Revise Political Funds Control Law (Update 1)
14:09 JST, June 6, 2024 (updated at 14:50 JST)
The Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party) voted to pass a bill to revise the Political Funds Control Law in the lower house.
The bill has now been sent to the upper house.
