Politics>Politics & Government

Lower House Passes Bill to Revise Political Funds Control Law (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:09 JST, June 6, 2024 (updated at 14:50 JST)

The Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party) voted to pass a bill to revise the Political Funds Control Law in the lower house.

The bill has now been sent to the upper house.

