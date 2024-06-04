Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Luxembourg’s Crown Prince Guillaume Plans to Visit Japan, Meet with Japan Emperor, Prime Minister

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Foreign Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:18 JST, June 4, 2024

Luxembourg’s Crown Prince Guillaume plans to visit Japan from Monday to Thursday, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

The crown prince will meet with the Emperor and hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING