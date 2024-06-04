Luxembourg’s Crown Prince Guillaume Plans to Visit Japan, Meet with Japan Emperor, Prime Minister
11:18 JST, June 4, 2024
Luxembourg’s Crown Prince Guillaume plans to visit Japan from Monday to Thursday, the Foreign Ministry has announced.
The crown prince will meet with the Emperor and hold talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ken Saito.
