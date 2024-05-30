iPhone to Incorporate Japan’s My Number ID System Next Spring
13:44 JST, May 30, 2024
The government and Apple Inc. agreed to incorporate the My Number identification card system into iPhones next spring, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced at a press conference on Thursday.
The system has already been incorporated into smartphones that use Google’s Android software since May last year.
