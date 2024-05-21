Kishida Extends Condolences over Death of Iranian President Raisi; Japan Observing Impact on Middle East
13:03 JST, May 21, 2024
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his condolences Monday over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and several officials in a helicopter crash.
“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of H.E. Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi,” Kishida said in a statement. “Based on the long-standing friendly relations between Japan and Iran, I have had a series of candid discussions with President Raisi on the bilateral relationship between Japan and Iran as well as the regional situation, through summit meetings and telephone talks.”
The impact on Iran could also affect the wider situation in the Middle East. Japan has traditionally focused on diplomacy based on its friendly relations with Iran.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at press conference, “We have placed importance on peace and stability in the Middle East and will continue observing the situation there.”
