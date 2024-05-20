Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary, Delivers Condolences for Deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Other Officials
20:52 JST, May 20, 2024
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi delivered his condolences today for the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
“I cannot help but feel deep sadness at the sudden news,” Hayashi, who said he has met Raisi and Amirabdollahian in person, said in a press conference Monday. “I wish to offer my sincere condolences to the Iranian government, the country’s citizens and the bereaved families of the deceased.”
