Japan Diet Passes Amendment for Parents to Share Custody of Children After Divorce
13:22 JST, May 17, 2024
The Civil Code’s proposed amendment, which would allow both parents to share custody of their children after a divorce, was passed in the Diet on Friday.
Under the current Civil Code, parental custody is granted to only one parent after a divorce. The amendment revises the current system to allow divorced parents to choose joint custody if they agree to do so.
The new system will be implemented by fiscal 2026 and allow couples divorced before the implementation to switch to joint custody by filing a request with a family court.
