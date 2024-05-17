Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan Diet Passes Amendment for Parents to Share Custody of Children After Divorce

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:22 JST, May 17, 2024

The Civil Code’s proposed amendment, which would allow both parents to share custody of their children after a divorce, was passed in the Diet on Friday.

Under the current Civil Code, parental custody is granted to only one parent after a divorce. The amendment revises the current system to allow divorced parents to choose joint custody if they agree to do so.

The new system will be implemented by fiscal 2026 and allow couples divorced before the implementation to switch to joint custody by filing a request with a family court.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING