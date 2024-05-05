Tokyo Protests Biden’s Description of Japan as “Xenophobic”
17:24 JST, May 5, 2024
Washington (Jiji Press)—Tokyo has made a protest to Washington over U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent comment that Japan is “xenophobic” just like China and Russia, according to the Japanese Embassy in the United States.
The Japanese government expressed regrets over the comment, saying that it was not based on accurate understanding of Japan’s policy, embassy officials said, adding that Tokyo explained its stance and policy to the United States.
Biden said Wednesday that Japan, China, Russia and India are “xenophobic” and do not want immigrants, when he was explaining that accepting immigrants is a reason for U.S. economic growth.
The remark was criticized as containing inappropriate descriptions of an ally and a partner of the United States.
The embassy did not say what channel was used to lodge the protest or how the U.S. government reacted, including whether there was any apology.
When making the protest, Tokyo told Washington that this issue will not affect the bilateral ties, according to the embassy.
