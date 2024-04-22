Kishida Ties as 8th-Longest-Serving PM in Postwar Japan
12:36 JST, April 22, 2024
Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida marked 932 days in office Monday, tying Ryutaro Hashimoto as the eighth-longest-serving prime minister in Japan since the end of World War II.
The next one to surpass is Nobusuke Kishi, who held office for 1,241 days and ranked seventh among the 35 prime ministers in the postwar period.
To achieve that, Kishida needs to be re-elected in the next presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in autumn. It is uncertain whether he will win.
“We take it as a result of accumulation of everyday efforts to tackle problems that cannot wait,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday of Kishida’s latest milestone.
“The government will continue making its all-out efforts to work on various domestic and international issues and produce results one by one,” Hayashi added.
Kishida has already surpassed three of his four predecessors in his Kochikai faction, namely Masayoshi Ohira, Zenko Suzuki and Kiichi Miyazawa. The only exception is Hayato Ikeda, who held office for 1,575 days.
Ahead of the LDP election, Kishida apparently aims to shore up public support for his administration by completely defeating the country’s deflation mainly through planned fixed-amount income and residential tax cuts.
On Sunday, he will face a litmus test for his administration in by-elections of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, which will take place amid unabated public criticism over the slush fund scandal at LDP factions.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Promotes Revised NISA Investment Program to Young People; Kishida Focusing on Moving Money From Savings to Investment in a Safe Environment
-
Chinese Ships Stay in Japanese Waters near Senkaku Islands for 2 Days
-
Japan, U.S. to Join Forces on AI, Semiconductors; Seek to Counter China’s ‘Military-Civil Fusion’
-
Japan, U.S. to Work Together for Expanding Marine Product Supply Chains; Countering China’s Economic Coercion
-
84％ of People Nationwide Say They Feel Japan’s National Security Is Under Threat
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years