Liberal Democratic Party’s Taro Aso Seeks to Build Ties with Donald Trump in New York Ahead of U.S. Presidential Election

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Liberal Democratic Party Vice President Taro Aso will visit the United States from Monday to Thursday and plans to visit New York, where former U.S. President Donald Trump’s base is located, and seek meetings with Trump and his close aides.

Aso is seeking to build a relationship with Trump in anticipation of his possible victory in the U.S. presidential election in November.