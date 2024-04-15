G7 Leaders Condemn Iran Attack on Israel in ‘Strongest Terms’; Online Meeting Considers Sanctions, Terrorist Designation

Courtesy of the Cabinet Public Affairs Office

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during an online conference of G7 leaders on Sunday.

WASHINGTON — The Group of Seven leaders have released a statement strongly condemning Iran’s attack on Israel.

The G7 leaders “unequivocally condemn in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel” and stress that an uncontrollable escalation “must be avoided,” the statement said. It was released Sunday, in conjunction with an online meeting held to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

Among those attending the conference were Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose country currently holds the G7 presidency, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Charles Michel via X / Reuters

G7 leaders discuss the Iranian attack on Israel in this image obtained from social media on Sunday.

According to a senior U.S. government official, the leaders discussed possible response measures, such as implementing sanctions against Iran in a coordinated manner and designating Iran’s elite military group, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a terrorist organization.

Kishida expressed Japan’s stance, saying that Iran attack has worsened the regional situation. Tokyo is deeply concerned about this escalation and strongly condemns it, the prime minister said.

Kishida said the international community as a whole should strongly urge the parties concerned to ease tensions and exercise restraint. He also stressed that Tokyo will make every diplomatic effort.