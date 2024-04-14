Kishida Affirms Safety of Japanese Nationals in Israel; PM Condemns Attack by Iran

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers questions from reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Sunday.

Kishida said Sunday that no harm to Japanese nationals in Israel has been confirmed following an attack on the country by Iran.

Kishida said he has instructed relevant ministries and agencies to coordinate with other countries, including taking measures to protect Japanese nationals, adding “we will continue to gather information with a sense of urgency.”

Kishida, who answered questions from reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office, also criticized Iran’s actions. “It worsens the situation in the Middle East. I’m deeply concerned and strongly condemn such escalation. Peace and stability in the Middle East are also important for our country.”

Kishida arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo earlier on Sunday following his trip to the United States.