Japan PM Fumio Kishida Arrives in Washington; Official Visit Involves Meeting with Biden, State Dinner and Speech at Congress
11:44 JST, April 9, 2024
WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko arrived at Joint Base Andrews in the suburbs of Washington on a government aircraft on Monday evening.
Kishida will visit Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. He will hold a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and attend a state dinner on Wednesday. He will deliver a speech at a joint session of Congress on Thursday before attending the first trilateral summit with Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. On Friday, Kishida will visit a factory of a Japanese-affiliated firm in North Carolina and return to Japan on Sunday.
