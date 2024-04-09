Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan PM Fumio Kishida Arrives in Washington; Official Visit Involves Meeting with Biden, State Dinner and Speech at Congress

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko arrive at Joint Base Andrews in the suburbs of Washington on Monday.

By Chie Morifuji / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

11:44 JST, April 9, 2024

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko arrived at Joint Base Andrews in the suburbs of Washington on a government aircraft on Monday evening.

Kishida will visit Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday. He will hold a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and attend a state dinner on Wednesday. He will deliver a speech at a joint session of Congress on Thursday before attending the first trilateral summit with Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos. On Friday, Kishida will visit a factory of a Japanese-affiliated firm in North Carolina and return to Japan on Sunday.

