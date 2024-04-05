LDP Demands Ryu Shionoya Submit Notice of Leaving Party by April 13; Failure to Do So Means Expulsion
16:11 JST, April 5, 2024
The Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday demanded former education minister Ryu Shionoya to submit a notice of leaving the party by April 13, it has been learned. If he fails to do so, the LDP will expel him.
Shionoya expressed at a press conference Friday his intention to request review on the punishment, which is in connection with a political fund scandal.
