Japan, China Hold Expert Consultation on Fukushima No. 1 Nuclear Power Plant Treated Water Ocean Release in Dalian

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is seen in August.

The Japanese and Chinese governments held an expert consultation meeting on Saturday in Dalian, China, regarding the release of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean. The Japanese side said that monitoring results showed no impact on seawater.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced the meeting on the same day. Participants from Japan included officials from the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, the Nuclear Regulation Authority’s secretariat, the Environment Ministry, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and TEPCO. Participants from China included representatives from several research institutions.

An expert consultation meeting was held online in January this year but was not made public. This is the first time the Foreign Ministry has announced the implementation of such a consultation.