Japan, China Hold Expert Consultation on Fukushima No. 1 Nuclear Power Plant Treated Water Ocean Release in Dalian
16:52 JST, March 31, 2024
The Japanese and Chinese governments held an expert consultation meeting on Saturday in Dalian, China, regarding the release of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean. The Japanese side said that monitoring results showed no impact on seawater.
The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced the meeting on the same day. Participants from Japan included officials from the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, the Nuclear Regulation Authority’s secretariat, the Environment Ministry, the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and TEPCO. Participants from China included representatives from several research institutions.
An expert consultation meeting was held online in January this year but was not made public. This is the first time the Foreign Ministry has announced the implementation of such a consultation.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, Argentina FMs Agree to Deepen Cooperation Between Countries
-
LDP Members Quit as Division Heads after ‘Inappropriate’ Gathering; Dancer Reportedly Performed in Scanty Outfit
-
Japan to Launch Global Health Development Hub by 2025, Collaborating with WHO, World Bank
-
Health Ministry Continues Research on Pharmacy Access to Morning-After Pill Without Prescription; Advocacy Group Calls for Quick Over-the-Counter Availability
-
Self-Defense Forces Conduct 56 Multinational Drills Last Year; Indo-Pacific Tensions Fuel 18-Fold Increase From 2006
JN ACCESS RANKING