Japan, Russia Keep Salmon, Trout Fishing Quota Unchanged in 2024
12:42 JST, March 16, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan and Russia have agreed to give Japanese fishing operators an annual fishing quota of 2,050 tons for salmon and trout presumably from Russian rivers in 2024, unchanged from 2023.
Announcing the deal Thursday, the Japanese Fisheries Agency also said that the minimum amount of fishery cooperation fees Japan pays Russia has been set in a range of ¥180 million to ¥300.13 million. The lower end of the range dropped ¥20 million from the previous year.
The two countries held online negotiations on Japanese salmon and trout fishing within the 200-nautical-mile zone around Japan from Monday to Thursday.
In 2022, the talks started much later than usual because the two countries’ relations deteriorated due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, causing delays in the start of salmon and trout fishing by Japanese boats. But the talks in 2023 and 2024 were held around the usual time.
