Japan to Contribute ¥2.9 Bil. to IAEA for Nuclear Safety, Marine Monitoring Initiatives; Includes Support for Ukraine, Pacific Island Countries

The government intends to provide about ¥2.9 billion in support to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to cover the costs of IAEA initiatives, such as safety management at nuclear facilities in Ukraine and building the capacity for marine monitoring in Pacific island countries.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is expected to announce the support during a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Thursday. Grossi is making a three-day visit to Japan from Tuesday to inspect the operation of discharging treated water into the ocean at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant.

To support safety management in Ukraine, Japan’s financial contribution will cover the costs of dispatching personnel to the facilities and providing medical equipment to ensure safety, while the support for building marine monitoring capacity aims to alleviate the concerns of Pacific island countries regarding the discharge of treated water from the nuclear power plant in Japan. Additionally, the support will extend to the IAEA’s technological development, including technologies for creating disease-resistant plant varieties through radiation exposure.