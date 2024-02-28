- Politics & Government
Japan Holds Meeting with U.N. Palestinian Aid Body
11:51 JST, February 28, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji met with Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, in Jerusalem on Tuesday.
Tsuji requested UNRWA to give full explanations about the alleged roles of some agency staff in the Islamic organization Hamas’ massive attack on Israel on Oct. 7 last year, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.
He also urged the U.N. body to take appropriate measures including the strengthening of governance.
Japan has suspended funding to UNRWA in response to the allegations.
Lazzarini said that Japan is an important partner with which UNRWA has been working closely for many years. He also explained the organization’s efforts to strengthen governance.
The two officials once again shared their concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation of Palestinian refugees as the conflict in the Gaza Strip continued.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea Foreign Chiefs Confirm Plans to Work Closely to Strengthen Deterrence
-
U.S. Warned Japan of China’s Hacking of Official Diplomatic Telegram System; Reinforcing Cybersecurity Key Concern
-
U.S.: Japan’s Cybersecurity Measures ‘too Little, Too Late’
-
Japan and U.S. to Commence Training in Late March for Tomahawk Missile Deployment
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Current Account Surplus Doubles in ’23
- Business, Labor Leaders Reaffirm Vow to Raise Wages in Shunto Talks
- Japan Real Wages Fall at Steepest Pace in 9 Years in 2023
- Pressure Mounting for Wage Increases in Shunto Negotiations; Fears about the Response of Struggling SMEs
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager