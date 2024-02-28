Japan Holds Meeting with U.N. Palestinian Aid Body

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kiyoto Tsuji met with Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Tsuji requested UNRWA to give full explanations about the alleged roles of some agency staff in the Islamic organization Hamas’ massive attack on Israel on Oct. 7 last year, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

He also urged the U.N. body to take appropriate measures including the strengthening of governance.

Japan has suspended funding to UNRWA in response to the allegations.

Lazzarini said that Japan is an important partner with which UNRWA has been working closely for many years. He also explained the organization’s efforts to strengthen governance.

The two officials once again shared their concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation of Palestinian refugees as the conflict in the Gaza Strip continued.