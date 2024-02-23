- Politics & Government
Kamikawa Calls for Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza; Condemns Russia’s Aggression against Ukraine
20:00 JST, February 23, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip at a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers that ended in Brazil on Thursday. While the foreign minister has previously called for a temporary ceasefire, she used a stronger expression this time, considering the deteriorated humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
Kamikawa reaffirmed Japan’s support for a two-state solution in which a Palestinian state coexists with Israel, stressing that Japan would actively contribute to preventing a recurrence of the current tragedy in cooperation with connected countries.
Kamikawa condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine as an outrageous act that could undermine the foundation of the G20’s cooperation. She also called it a serious challenge to the rule of law which should be supported by all countries.
She described the results from the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction held in Tokyo on Monday and called for continued support for Ukraine.
