Record 44％ of S. Koreans Have Good Impression of Japan
12:35 JST, February 18, 2024
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A survey by a Japanese institution has shown that the share of South Koreans with a favorable impression of Japan stood at 44%, hitting a record high for the second straight year.
The figure rose 4.1 percentage points from the previous year, thanks to an improvement in Japan-South Korean ties, according to the survey results announced Saturday.
The Japan Press Research Institute conducted the survey in the United States, Britain, France, South Korea and Thailand between November and December 2023, receiving responses from around 1,000 people per country.
Thailand had the highest proportion of people positive about Japan at 91.1%, followed by France at 81.5%, the United States at 80.4% and Britain at 71.1%.
Every year from 2015, the institution conducted the survey in six countries also including China.
This year’s survey, however, did not include China. The institution asked some Chinese research organizations to conduct the survey, but they refused, citing a reduction in operations or difficulty conducting a survey commissioned by a foreign organization.
This may be because of stronger control by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s administration, a Japan Press Research official said.
