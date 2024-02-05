LDP Presents List of Members Involved in Funds Scandal

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday.

TOKYO, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday presented opposition parties with a provisional list of member lawmakers who have failed to report some income appropriately in their political funds statements.

The list includes five key lawmakers in the LDP faction once headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as well as former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

The list covers incumbent lawmakers who belong to the Abe and Nikai factions. It contains the names of lawmakers and their political groups that received slush funds from the factions in the three years through 2022 and the amount of such money.

According to the list, the number of Abe faction members who received such funds stood at 67 in 2020, 57 in 2021 and 56 in 2022. The number came to five each year for the Nikai faction.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and three other opposition parties had demanded the LDP present a list of member lawmakers who have received flush funds from factions before the start on Monday morning of a parliamentary meeting.

The opposition parties said the presented list is insufficient, but they agreed to start parliamentary discussions as the LDP pledged to provide additional information.

On Friday, the LDP started questioning lawmakers who belong to the Abe and Nikai factions as well as the faction previously led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, over the funds scandal in which some people linked to the three factions have been indicted.

Kishida told the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Monday that the LDP will complete the questioning possibly this week and that a third party will compile the results.

He also said the LDP will conduct a questionnaire survey of all party lawmakers this week and compile the outcome early next week.