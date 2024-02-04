Prime Minister Kishida to Meet Kenyan President William Ruto in Tokyo; Plans to Expand Bilateral Cooperation in Defense

Reuters file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Kenyan President William Ruto in Tokyo later this month, the Foreign Ministry has said.

The defense authorities of the two nations plan to sign a document to expand bilateral cooperation in the defense sector. It will be the first time for Japan to sign a document in this field with an African country.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Kishida is expected to announce a policy of providing food aid to 15 African countries, including Kenya.