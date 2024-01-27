- Politics & Government
Cabinet Office Weighs AI User, Developer Copyright Infringement Liability
13:39 JST, January 27, 2024
The Cabinet Office expressed the view on Friday that AI developers might be liable for copyright infringement if they do not take measures to prevent the generation of works similar to copyrighted materials with generative AI. During a meeting on intellectual property rights in the AI era, the Cabinet Office presented the idea that both users and developers of generative AI could bear responsibility for infringements.
This clarifies that, if generative AI creates works imitating existing paintings or music, AI developers could be held accountable as well as the person who sells the creations. In the meeting, measures were also discussed to prevent unintentional intellectual property rights infringement by users of generative AI, and experts called on AI developers to provide information to users.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kishida Sees No Problem with Choosing Scandal-Involved Personnel for Political Reform Headquarters
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Hold Indo-Pacific Dialogue; Beijing Criticized for Moves in South China Sea
-
Prime Minister Kishida’s dissolution plan of his faction shakes up Liberal Democratic Party
-
Govt to Allow Ocean Disposal of Volcanic Ash in Event of Mt. Fuji’s Eruption
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan’s Producer Prices Unchanged in December
- Japan Sees Record 2.73 Million Visitors in December in COVID Recovery Year
- November Core Machinery Orders Fall 4.9%
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates