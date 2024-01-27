Japan Children Agency to Launch Database of Indecent Former Childcare Workers in April

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Children and Families Agency reception counter is seen in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, in November 2023.

The agency plans to obligate local governments and childcare facilities nationwide to search the database when hiring childcare workers. The database is intended to prevent former childcare workers who have committed indecent acts in the past from being hired as childcare workers again.

The database will record the names and dates of birth of childcare workers whose registrations have been revoked, the reasons for the revocation, and other related information for the past 20 years. The agency will demand childcare facilities to thoroughly check the names of job applicants, including their maiden names. Prefectural governments will update the database and strictly manage the handling of information through such measures as limiting the number of people who can access the database.