Japanese Communist Party Leader Kazuo Shii to Step Down; Tomoko Tamura, JCP Policy Commission Chair, Likely to Succeed

11:02 JST, January 18, 2024

Japanese Communist Party Chairperson Kazuo Shii, 69, has expressed his intention to step down from his post, it was learned Thursday.

Tomoko Tamura, 58. the party’s Policy Commission Chairperson and House of Councillors member, is a leading candidate for the position.

The party’s congress will decide on the personnel in the afternoon.

