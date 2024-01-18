- Politics & Government
Japanese Communist Party Leader Kazuo Shii to Step Down; Tomoko Tamura, JCP Policy Commission Chair, Likely to Succeed
11:02 JST, January 18, 2024
Japanese Communist Party Chairperson Kazuo Shii, 69, has expressed his intention to step down from his post, it was learned Thursday.
Tomoko Tamura, 58. the party’s Policy Commission Chairperson and House of Councillors member, is a leading candidate for the position.
The party’s congress will decide on the personnel in the afternoon.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Weighs Using Communications Satellites for Space-based Surveillance
-
Kishida Sees No Problem with Choosing Scandal-Involved Personnel for Political Reform Headquarters
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Hold Indo-Pacific Dialogue; Beijing Criticized for Moves in South China Sea
-
Unreported Funds — The dark side of factions / 100-Strong Prosecutor Team Pours Cold Water on Optimistic Mood of Japan’s Political Hub
-
U.S. Ship Salvages Wreckage Believed to Be Part of Crashed Osprey
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Japan Govt Expects 1.3% Economic Growth in FY 2024
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak