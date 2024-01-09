- Politics & Government
Japan, Poland Confirm Close Cooperation in Ukraine Aid
13:09 JST, January 9, 2024
WARSAW (Jiji Press) — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Polish counterpart, Radoslaw Sikorski, on Monday confirmed close bilateral cooperation in supporting Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s invasion.
The two ministers met in the Polish capital of Warsaw in the afternoon. Kamikawa briefed Sikorski on her visit to Kyiv on Sunday.
In Poland, the new government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk was launched last month.
Kamikawa and Sikorski agreed to deepen their countries’ relations further in order to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law.
Later, Kamikawa paid a courtesy call on President Andrzej Duda.
