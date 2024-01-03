- Politics & Government
Komeito’s Yamaguchi Calls for Tightening Law to Make Political Money More Transparent
14:31 JST, January 3, 2024
Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi on Tuesday called for legal changes to require that political parties disclose their use of “political activity expenditures,” money that parties allocate to their members. The proposal comes amid alleged violations of the Political Funds Control Law by factions of the Liberal Democratic Party.
Yamaguchi, giving a street speech in Tokyo, said large sums of money are being given out while their use is kept hidden. He argued that such practices had led to opaque transfers of political funds, and that efforts should be made to improve transparency.
