- Politics & Government
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Orders Emergency Response to Ishikawa Earthquake, Tsunami
18:09 JST, January 1, 2024
In light of the major earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to assess the damage as soon as possible, to ensure the safety of the public and rescue any victims, and provide appropriate information to the public.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Weighs Using Communications Satellites for Space-based Surveillance
-
Japan Plans Export of Patriot Missiles to U.S., ahead of Change to Arms Transfer Rules
-
TB Tests to be Mandated for Some Visitors from 6 Nations; Japan Aims to Maintain its Low Incidence of the Disease
-
Move to Let Foreign Trainees Change Jobs Sooner Sets Japan Govt, LDP at Odds
-
Japan, Southeast Asian Countries to Hold 1st Online Talks to Combat Disinformation
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo