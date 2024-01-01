Home>Politics>Politics & Government
  • Politics & Government

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Orders Emergency Response to Ishikawa Earthquake, Tsunami

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:09 JST, January 1, 2024

In light of the major earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed the relevant ministries and agencies to assess the damage as soon as possible, to ensure the safety of the public and rescue any victims, and provide appropriate information to the public.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING