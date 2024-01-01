- Politics & Government
Kishida Resolved to Wipe Out Deflationary Mindset in Japan
10:09 JST, January 1, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday expressed his resolve to wipe out the deflationary mindset pervading the Japanese economy.
In his New Year’s statement, Kishida said he hopes to make 2024 “a year in which we will completely break away from the deflationary sentiment and the inclination toward cost cuts that have pervaded the Japanese economy.”
“Wage hikes outpacing price increases” will be the key, he said, stressing that “the mindset of society as a whole” will be changed through public-private cooperation.
On the diplomatic front, he said, “It will be a tense year,” referring to a series of important elections this year such as the U.S. presidential election in November.
“We will be required to overcome difficulties using our diplomatic capabilities and demonstrate our unique leadership,” he said, showing his eagerness to employ top-level diplomacy.
Regarding alleged violations of the political funds control law by Liberal Democratic Party factions, he promised to do his best to regain public trust.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Weighs Using Communications Satellites for Space-based Surveillance
-
Japan Plans Export of Patriot Missiles to U.S., ahead of Change to Arms Transfer Rules
-
Move to Let Foreign Trainees Change Jobs Sooner Sets Japan Govt, LDP at Odds
-
TB Tests to be Mandated for Some Visitors from 6 Nations; Japan Aims to Maintain its Low Incidence of the Disease
-
Japan, Southeast Asian Countries to Hold 1st Online Talks to Combat Disinformation
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo