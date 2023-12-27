Japan, China Experts to Hold Talks Next Year on Discharge of Treated Water from Fukushima N-plant

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

The governments of Japan and China have agreed to hold talks early next year between experts from the two countries over the ocean release of treated water stored at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

The Japanese side aims to demonstrate the water’s safety through science-based discussions and have Beijing lift its import ban on Japanese marine products.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida requested the talks when he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit meeting in the United States last November.

The two leaders are said to have agreed to seek ways to resolve the issue through consultation and dialogue.