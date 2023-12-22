Home>Politics>Politics & Government
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Cancel January Visit to Latin American Countries in Wake of Hidden Funds Scandal

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Fumio Kishida

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:04 JST, December 22, 2023

Prime Minister Kishida has decided to cancel his planned visit to Brazil and other Latin American countries in January, according to several government sources.

Kishida reportedly has deemed it necessary to concentrate on domestic political reforms and other measures in the wake of alleged violations of the Political Funds Control Law by Liberal Democratic Party faction members.

