Japan Govt’s Osaka Expo Costs to Total ¥164 Billion

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yumeshima, an articficial island to be the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue, is seen on Dec. 4.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese government expenses directly related to the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka are expected to total ¥164.7 billion, government sources said Saturday.

The expenses include construction costs for the Expo venue and the Japan Pavilion. The overall picture of Expo costs, including the government expenses, will be disclosed in the near future.

Separately, it was found that a total of ¥9.7 trillion will be spent by the central government, related local governments and the private sector on infrastructure development around the venue in the western city.

Of the 164.7-billion-yen state expenses, ¥78.3 billion will be the central government’s share in the venue construction costs, set to be split equally by the three parties of the central government, the Osaka prefectural and city governments and the business community.

About ¥36 billion will be used to build the Japan Pavilion, ¥24 billion to help developing countries make exhibits, ¥19.9 billion to conduct security in the venue, ¥3.8 billion to warm up the public for the Expo, and ¥2.7 billion to attract exhibitors.

The 9.7-trillion-yen infrastructure spending will go to projects including an extension of Osaka Metro Co.’s Chuo Line, construction of roads for Expo shuttle bus operations and work to improve the earthquake resistance of river banks and coastal facilities.

In addition, Expo-related projects planned by central government agencies, including a flying vehicle demonstration project at the venue, are expected to cost ¥3.4 trillion.