Kishida Places Well ahead of Political Party Leaders in Income Rankings with ¥200 million

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers questions from reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida topped the income list of political party leaders with ¥206.79 million, more than four times higher than that of the second-place leader, according to political funds reports for 2022.

Kishida, who is also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, held seven political fundraising parties that produced a revenue of ¥10 million or more each. Ahead of the House of Councillors election in July 2022, he brought together 1,000 people for a single party in Tokyo, which raised ¥33.12 million.

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, placed second with ¥47.19 million. He received grants of ¥10 million from the party’s headquarters, which was ¥30 million less than the previous year.

Kenta Izumi, president of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, come to third with ¥33.07 million. He earned ¥17.93 million at political fundraising parties. Nobuyuki Baba, leader of Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party), was fourth with ¥23.35 million. He saw donations from individuals decrease significantly from ¥36.23 million in 2021.

The fifth place went to Mizuho Fukushima, leader of the Social Democratic Party, with ¥21.49 million, of which donations from individuals accounted for ¥10.28 million. Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of LDP’s ruling coalition partner Komeito, placed sixth with ¥11.76 million, of which ¥6.48 million came from grants from the party’s headquarters.

According to the political funds report, the income of Diet members in 2022 totald about ¥27.2 billion, down 11.7% from the previous year. Hanako Jimi, state minister for regional revitalization, ranked top with ¥285.31 million, followed by Ryota Takeda, a former internal affairs and communications minister, with ¥280.98 million. Kishida came to third place.