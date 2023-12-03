- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Kishida Places Well ahead of Political Party Leaders in Income Rankings with ¥200 million
15:36 JST, December 3, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida topped the income list of political party leaders with ¥206.79 million, more than four times higher than that of the second-place leader, according to political funds reports for 2022.
Kishida, who is also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, held seven political fundraising parties that produced a revenue of ¥10 million or more each. Ahead of the House of Councillors election in July 2022, he brought together 1,000 people for a single party in Tokyo, which raised ¥33.12 million.
Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, placed second with ¥47.19 million. He received grants of ¥10 million from the party’s headquarters, which was ¥30 million less than the previous year.
Kenta Izumi, president of the largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, come to third with ¥33.07 million. He earned ¥17.93 million at political fundraising parties. Nobuyuki Baba, leader of Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation Party), was fourth with ¥23.35 million. He saw donations from individuals decrease significantly from ¥36.23 million in 2021.
The fifth place went to Mizuho Fukushima, leader of the Social Democratic Party, with ¥21.49 million, of which donations from individuals accounted for ¥10.28 million. Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of LDP’s ruling coalition partner Komeito, placed sixth with ¥11.76 million, of which ¥6.48 million came from grants from the party’s headquarters.
According to the political funds report, the income of Diet members in 2022 totald about ¥27.2 billion, down 11.7% from the previous year. Hanako Jimi, state minister for regional revitalization, ranked top with ¥285.31 million, followed by Ryota Takeda, a former internal affairs and communications minister, with ¥280.98 million. Kishida came to third place.
