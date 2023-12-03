- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan May Offer 100-M.-Dollar Aid to Jordan
12:49 JST, December 3, 2023
Dubai (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, now on a visit to Dubai, said Saturday that the country will step up preparations to provide about $100 million in financial assistance to Jordan next year.
He unveiled the plan at a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II.
They also exchanged views on the Palestinian situation, amid the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Kishida also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. They confirmed close cooperation between Japan and Italy, including in the security field.
In addition, Kishida held separate phone talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Kishida was slated to meet with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. But the meeting was canceled due to scheduling difficulties.
