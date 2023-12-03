Japan May Offer 100-M.-Dollar Aid to Jordan

COP28/Mahmoud Khaled/Handout via REUTERS

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pose during United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) at Expo City Dubai, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 1, 2023.

Dubai (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, now on a visit to Dubai, said Saturday that the country will step up preparations to provide about $100 million in financial assistance to Jordan next year.

He unveiled the plan at a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II.

They also exchanged views on the Palestinian situation, amid the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Kishida also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. They confirmed close cooperation between Japan and Italy, including in the security field.

In addition, Kishida held separate phone talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kishida was slated to meet with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. But the meeting was canceled due to scheduling difficulties.