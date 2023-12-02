Kishida Urges Calming of Gaza Situation to Israeli President; Hostilities Resume Immediately Following Talks

Mahmoud Khaled/Handout via Reuters

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, left, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pose at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 1.

DUBAI — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday morning in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kishida conveyed his condemnation of the terrorist activities perpetrated by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and appealed for a calming of the situation in the Palestinian autonomous region of Gaza as soon as possible. However, immediately following the meeting, the Israeli military announced a resumption of hostilities with Hamas.

Kishida later held discussions with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who has been mediating agreements concerning the cessation of hostilities. He expressed regret over the end of the truce, stating that it was unfortunate that hostilities had resumed, and underscored the importance of returning to the agreed-upon terms.