- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japan, U.S. Designate 2024 as Tourism Promotion Year
11:39 JST, November 30, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japanese tourism minister Tetsuo Saito and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday signed a memorandum of cooperation to designate 2024 as a year to promote tourism between the two countries.
During “U.S.-Japan Tourism Year,” the two sides will work together to boost tourism exchanges through joint efforts by the public and private sectors in a bid to accelerate the recovery of travel demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Noting that there are 464 sister-city relationships between the two countries, Saito called for taking advantage of the tourism year to resume and further promote exchanges at local levels.
After the two sides recently agreed on a plan to apply to Japanese travelers a program to expedite immigration procedures in the United States, the signing ceremony, held at the residence in Tokyo of the U.S. ambassador, was also attended by Japanese digital transformation minister Taro Kono and Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi.
Under the Tourism Year initiative, the two countries will hold travel campaigns for the general public and host events for travel agencies from both countries.
The number of U.S. visitors to Japan has been steadily increasing, aided by the depreciation of the yen against the dollar, with the monthly figure totaling some 210,000 in October, up by 40% from the same month in 2019, before the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the number of Japanese visitors to the United States in October stood at about 140,000, under half of the prepandemic level.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Fake Video of Japan Prime Minister Kishida Triggers Fears of AI Being Used to Spread Misinformation
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- BOJ Ueda: Japan Increasingly Likely to Hit Inflation Target
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question
- Food, Beverage Price Hikes Show Signs of Easing; Fuel Prices, Consumer Frugality Slowing Down Price Rises
- Japan 2023 Food Exports Reach 1 Tril. Yen at Record Pace