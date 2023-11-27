Kishida Expresses Intent to Take the First Steps for Japan – N. Korea Summit

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Sunday at a national rally calling for the rescue of people abducted by North Korea.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his intention to work harder to realize a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his address on Sunday at a national rally calling for the rescue of people abducted by North Korea.

“I will strengthen the push toward early-stage talks,” Kishida said at the rally held in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

“It is important for me to take the initiative and build relations between myself and the leader of North Korea,” the prime minister emphasized.

About high-level negotiations, which are under Kishida’s direct supervision, he said, “We are continuing to make approaches through various channels.”

Takuya Yokota, head of the Association of Families of Victims Kidnapped by North Korea, said, “The issue cannot be considered resolved until all people abducted are returned while our parents’ generation is still alive.” Takuya, 55, is a younger brother of Megumi Yokota who was abducted by North Korean Agents 46 years ago at the age of 13.