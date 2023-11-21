- POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
Japanese State Ministers Meet Ukrainian Prime Minister in Kyiv
16:16 JST, November 21, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — State Foreign Minister Kiyoto Tsuji and State Economy Minister Kazuchika Iwata met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Monday to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine’s economy, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
Tsuji told Shmyhal that the visit by the Japanese state ministers, who were accompanied by Japanese business executives, was important to deepen Japanese companies’ commitment to Ukraine’s reconstruction.
Shmyhal said Ukraine had high hopes for Japan’s roles and stronger cooperation between Japanese and Ukrainian businesses.
Later, Tsuji and Iwata met with Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukrainian first deputy prime minister and minister of economy.
